Pati Jinich's Tips For Making Flavorful Mexican Rice - Exclusive

For flavorful Mexican rice, Jinich stresses the importance of carefully choosing the liquid you prepare it in because "the rice soaks up the broth where it's cooking." Instead of simply cooking your rice in water, Jinich recommends adding "a cooking liquid or broth that has flavor — it can be tomato sauce, or black bean broth, or veggie broth that was poured over seasoned ingredients. [That way] you're really letting the rice absorb all that flavor."

Do you often have difficulty with the texture of your rice at home? Jinich believes "the most common mistake people make with rice is just not having patience. You can get beautiful fluffy rice, depending on the rice you use, whether it's extra long white, jasmine, or basmati if you just read the instructions on how to best cook it." Because of the time commitment, Jinich suggests making a big batch and then using your leftover rice to enhance future meals. You can "reheat [the rice] and use it to top sunny side up eggs on a Sunday morning, you can have it as a side, or you can just reheat it and make crispy patties. There are so many things to do with the rice."



