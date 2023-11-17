Remember To Toast The Rice When Making Arroz Rojo

Corn may be the quintessential Mexican crop and foundation for most famous Mexican recipes, from tacos to enchiladas to chips and guacamole. But, order a plato fuerte at any Mexican restaurant, and it'll come with a generous helping of arroz rojo. Meaning "red rice," arroz rojo gets its red hue from tomatoes, incidentally another one of Mexico's native crops.

However, arroz rojo is so much more than just rice cooked in tomato sauce; it's a flavorful and comforting side dish that starts by toasting the rice in hot oil. A key technique in rice pilaf dishes around the world, toasting rice in oil before cooking enhances its flavor, decreases its starch content, increases its absorption capacity, and results in fluffier, separate grains. The toasted and nutty flavors in the rice mixed with the savoriness of the oil are the perfect complement to the salty and umami flavors of the traditional mixture of tomato and chicken stock cooking liquid.

Toasting rice is especially important for arroz rojo because it uses a puree of tomato, onion, and garlic for a thick, sticky cooking liquid with increased potential to create gooey rice. By toasting rice, you rid it of extra starches, giving it a greater capacity to absorb a thicker cooking liquid without sticking or clumping. By the same token, a more absorbent grain will also soak up all the flavors in the cooking liquid more effectively, so you'll get a burst of savory, umami, and aromatic goodness with each bite.