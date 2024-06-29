The TikTok Hack That Ruined Starbucks' Caffè Misto Reward

There is no shortage of Starbucks hacks floating around on TikTok that can take your drink orders to the next level, whether you're hoping to sip an extra-velvety hot chocolate or want to upgrade your Pink Drink to taste like a sweet Creme Saver candy. But in addition to tips suggesting surprising flavor combinations that make for new additions to the unofficial Starbucks secret menu, Starbucks-frequenting TikTok users also regularly share ingenious ways to save money at the coffee chain. However, those wallet-friendly workarounds might not last long once the company catches wind of them.

Take, for example, the caffè misto star rewards hack that made the rounds on the social media platform back in 2022. TikTok user @lyellgirl shared her secret to getting a custom, latte-like beverage for free, using only 50 star rewards on the Starbucks app. Per her video detailing the loophole, all you needed to do was place an order for a caffè misto, which is one part brewed coffee and one part steamed milk, and customize it to your liking.

You were able to swap in almond or oat milk, add shots of espresso, and request all sorts of flavored syrups, toppings, and swirls. No matter how you upgraded it, the drink counted as a basic hot coffee, and only required 50 stars to get it for a grand total of 0 dollars. Well, it was certainly a good deal...while it lasted.