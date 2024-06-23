Under A Proposed NYC Bill, Delivery App Commissions Could Reach 43%

Allow us to set the scene: You're in an unfamiliar city on a vacation or business trip. Or, maybe you're just chilling at a friend's house, and you both have the munchies. "What's around?" you ask before opening a food delivery app like DoorDash or Grubhub. Third-party delivery apps have major power to drum up business for restaurants by promoting them with higher priority listing. Customers are more likely to order from a joint that's more visible on the platform. Now, a new bill proposed in NYC could get restaurants to pay more for their spot.

Int 762 proposes that delivery services could collect up to 43% of the total order price if restaurants choose to partner with these apps, thereby expanding their marketing presence (15% for delivery, 25% for marketing and 3% for credit card processing). NYC enacted legislation capping delivery fees for third-party apps at 23% in 2020, when food delivery apps were more a necessity than a convenience. Now, as the world has opened back up again, the bill is actively under consideration by the New York City Council.

NYC has been the only city in the U.S. to enact unchanging legislation regarding the fees that delivery apps are allowed to charge restaurants. Although, it's worth noting that in the rest of the country, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats currently cap this commission rate at 30%, well below the new proposed 43% in New York.