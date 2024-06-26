Blue Cheese Is The Powerful Ingredient That Amps Up Crab Cakes

Unless you live off Chesapeake Bay, crabs are a special occasion dish. They offer the perfect balance of buttery richness and an oceanic umami that's worth their high price, and crab cakes are one of the most delicious ways to stretch their luscious but limited morsels of meat into a comforting meal. Mild and creamy filler ingredients like eggs, mayonnaise, and crackers bolster a crab cake's structure and texture without upstaging the flavor of the meat. However, blue cheese is a powerful ingredient that will unexpectedly improve the taste and texture of crab cakes.

Blue cheeses come in numerous varieties, from Roquefort to Gorgonzola, but they're all aged to umami-rich perfection. Their pungent, funky, and salty flavor profiles complement the fishy, buttery umami notes that crab meat is known for. Blue cheese is creamy and crumbly, so it's easy to incorporate into crab cake batter. It's also a meltable cheese, so it'll combine with your binding agents to create an even creamier filler that will accentuate those delicately chewy chunks of crab meat.

You can incorporate blue cheese into your cakes by simply crumbling a portion into the batter and lightly mixing to combine. The cheese will melt and distribute as you fry the crab cakes. If you'd rather disperse the blue cheese flavor more evenly throughout your cakes, you can blend it in a food processor or blender with eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice and add the emulsified ingredients to the crab meat and bread crumbs.