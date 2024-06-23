Using Dried Vs Stale Bread Makes All The Difference In This Tuscan Soup

Pappa al Pomodoro is a Tuscan tomato and bread soup that's simple yet filling and ultra-thrifty. Chunks of stale bread get simmered into a custardy mush in a saucy tomato broth and vegetable or chicken stock. The result is a silky smooth bowlful that goes down easy, comforting with a cut of acidity from the tomatoes that keeps this dish from getting boring or one-dimensional.

It's a killer way to rescue stale bread from going to waste, not dissimilar from another Tuscan soup, aquacotta, a staple in the region's cucina povera culinary tradition. Pappa al Pomodoro can also be a flavorful way to showcase a ripe summer tomato harvest, or it can be made with crushed canned tomatoes, making this soup a bright, warming year-round dish. Plus, the leftovers are even more flavorful after an overnight stay in the fridge.

If you don't have any stale bread ready to go on hand, you can dry out fresh bread by slamming it in the oven for a few minutes. Although, keep in mind that creating Pappa al Pomodoro with oven-dried bread will yield a different textural result in your finished soup compared to using naturally stale bread. When bread becomes stale, its starch molecules are crystallizing and hardening. When bread is oven-dried, the moisture merely evaporates from the bread, leaving it thin and crispy like a potato chip. With this difference in mind, stale bread retains some of its firm texture in the soup's body, while dried bread softens much quicker.