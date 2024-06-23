Avoid Overusing This Spice When Making Indian Food

Whether you're following a recipe online or eating out at a restaurant, it's hard not to see how integral turmeric is to Indian cooking. The earthy spice has a musky and smoky taste, almost like mild black pepper encountering a wisp of ginger. It releases a delicate fire into food, but can overtake a dish when used in abundance. Although we can't imagine eliminating our consumption of the golden spice, one expert believes turmeric shouldn't be overused.

Out of all the delicious Indian dishes you have to try at least once, newbies to the cuisine tend to reach for curries and dals that are rife with turmeric. However, to celebrity chef Varun Inamdar, Indian food is more than just that one prevalent spice. "Turmeric is the most used and abused spice universally. We push everything onto the goodness of curcumin," he says. Generally, he thinks turmeric should be used moderately, and we can't help but agree. Too much of the earthy spice can cause food to taste bitter, and there are other worthy options that should be explored.

Inamdar also has a hot take on how often red chili is put to use. "Indian food is associated with heat," says the chef, although he believes that stereotype isn't always true. "Indian food cannot be generalized." While we'll forever love fiery foods such as rogan josh or pork vindaloo, more subdued dishes like creamy and fragrant chicken korma and curried black lentil soup with tadka deserve our love, too.