How To Properly Clean A Flour Sifter

In decades past, flour sifters were an absolute necessity because flour needed to be filtered for anything that had gotten in there that wasn't flour. While today's flour has already been sifted before it hits store shelves, a sifter is still handy to have. You may not be sifting out seeds and bugs like home bakers a century ago, but sifting helps break up clumps and shakes flour out so it's not densely packed, both of which can lead to incorrect measurements and throw off recipes.

Sifters are especially convenient for clumpier flours, like almond flours, and work to aerate cocoa powder and powdered sugar too. Mixing, de-clumping, and fluffing up your flour or sugar is such a key part of baking that you'll need to consider alternative methods and tools if you don't have a sifter. If you do have a sifter, though, it's crucial to keep it clean in order for it to function as it should.

To properly clean your flour sifter, let it soak it in warm water with soap. This bath of sorts starts to loosen anything that's been stuck in or on the sifter. Then, you want to really get into the nooks and crannies of the sifter, and a toothbrush is great for this. First, attack where any flour lumps are building up, then give the entire sifter a good scrub. Finally, rinse the soapy water off of the sifter and then immediately towel-dry it to avoid any rusting.