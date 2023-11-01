Almond Flour Is The Easy Swap For A Nutty-Flavored Coffee Cake

In her nutty coffee cake dessert for Tasting Table, recipe developer Jaime Shelbert mixes a small amount of all-purpose flour with almond flour. However, if you want a more intense almond flavor, you can use just almond flour alone. When swapping all-purpose flour for almond flour, there's no need to use more or less flour to overcompensate – stick to a 1:1 ratio.

Made from almonds that have been peeled and finely ground, almond flour is a popular gluten-free alternative to all-purpose flour. One thing to keep in mind when making the switch is not to overmix when baking with almond flour. Although almond flour is known to produce moist baked goods, it can quickly become dry and crumbly. To prevent this, gently mix the ingredients by hand, feeling around for any lumps that may form.

Almond flour also tends to cook faster than regular flour, so keep an eye on your coffee cake once it's in the oven. The streusel topping may prevent the coffee cake from browning too quickly — but to be on the safe side, you can try loosely covering the coffee cake with foil while it bakes so it cooks evenly. Baking with almond flour can be a trial-and-error process, but the delicious taste is worth the effort.