Almond Flour Is The Easy Swap For A Nutty-Flavored Coffee Cake
The spiced, crumbly streusel topping and inches of soft, sweet cake will forever make coffee cake a classic accompaniment to morning coffee, a tasty final bite of brunch, or a perfect pick-me-up during the day. To enhance the classic confection with an easy swap, use almond flour for a nutty-flavored coffee cake.
On its own, coffee cake's luscious, cinnamon flavor makes it a standout spiced treat. With the addition of almond flour, the dessert is subtly infused with a nutty, sweet, and slightly bitter flavor that complements the bold flavors found within the coffee cake's buttery layers.
There's no need to add slivered almonds or chopped pecans to give the cake a nutty nuance. By swapping out all-purpose flour for almond flour or combining the two, coffee cake takes on an extra dimension without messing with its soft texture. Read ahead to learn how to use almond flour to make a nutty coffee cake.
What to know about using almond flour for coffee cake
In her nutty coffee cake dessert for Tasting Table, recipe developer Jaime Shelbert mixes a small amount of all-purpose flour with almond flour. However, if you want a more intense almond flavor, you can use just almond flour alone. When swapping all-purpose flour for almond flour, there's no need to use more or less flour to overcompensate – stick to a 1:1 ratio.
Made from almonds that have been peeled and finely ground, almond flour is a popular gluten-free alternative to all-purpose flour. One thing to keep in mind when making the switch is not to overmix when baking with almond flour. Although almond flour is known to produce moist baked goods, it can quickly become dry and crumbly. To prevent this, gently mix the ingredients by hand, feeling around for any lumps that may form.
Almond flour also tends to cook faster than regular flour, so keep an eye on your coffee cake once it's in the oven. The streusel topping may prevent the coffee cake from browning too quickly — but to be on the safe side, you can try loosely covering the coffee cake with foil while it bakes so it cooks evenly. Baking with almond flour can be a trial-and-error process, but the delicious taste is worth the effort.