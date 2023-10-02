Be Careful Not To Overmix When Baking With Almond Flour

Almond flour, the darling of gluten-free and low-carb baking, is celebrated for its ability to create moist, delicious treats. However, this magical ingredient can be finicky, leading to dry, crumbly results. However, mastering the art of gentle mixing with almond flour is essential for producing moist, tender, and delightful baked goods. Let's explore why almond flour demands a gentle hand and discover the key to knowing when to stop mixing almond flour-based baked goods.

Almond flour is finely ground almonds with their skins removed. It's incredibly absorbent, thanks to its high-fat content, and it lacks the gluten that provides structure in traditional wheat flour. These qualities make almond flour ideal for moist and tender baked goods but also pose a challenge when it comes to mixing. When almond flour is overmixed, its absorbent nature can become a pitfall. The more you mix, the more the fat in the almond flour is released and absorbed, resulting in a dry, crumbly texture in your baked goods.