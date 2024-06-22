This Is The Best Way To Store Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is no fleeting guest in your refrigerator. This is a cheese, after all, defined by the aging part of how it's made — it has different delicious flavors when it's been aged for different lengths of time. Thus, an ideal cheese board features multiple ages of Parmigiano Reggiano to enjoy these varying tastes.

Similarly, Parmigiano possesses certain characteristics that keep it fresh for a long time — much longer than we're used to with softer, unaged cheeses. Parmigiano Reggiano has a long shelf life because its aging leaves it without a lot of moisture. Moisture is what invites bacteria to take up residence and thrive in our foods, so when there's not much of it present, food lasts longer without spoiling. Unopened, Parmigiano can last several months in your fridge; opened, it will still make it a few weeks, all in an airtight container that further helps ward off bacteria.

The same lack of moisture that prolongs Parmigiano's shelf life, however, means the cheese has a high risk of totally drying out, leaving you with crumbs when you cut it. So, there's an extra genius step to take when storing it: Wrap it in a wet cloth. The container will keep unwanted bacteria out, and meanwhile, the cloth will keep the necessary moisture in.