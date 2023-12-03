Martha Stewart's Trick For Rescuing Dried Parmigiano Reggiano

Renowned for her culinary expertise, Martha Stewart knows some ingenious ways to rescue kitchen mishaps. Among her invaluable tips is a clever solution for reviving dried-out Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, ensuring it doesn't go to waste. We all know that the intense flavor of the best parmesan cheese can be a game-changer in many dishes, so it's disheartening when it hardens due to exposure to air. That's why Stewart turns to a simple remedy using nothing more than water, cheesecloth, and plastic wrap.

Martha Stewart's approach to rescuing dried-out Parmigiano Reggiano is both practical and effective. She starts by soaking a piece of cheesecloth in water. Next, Stewart suggests wringing out the excess water, so the cloth is damp but not dripping wet.

Then, you should carefully wrap the hardened parmesan cheese in the damp cheesecloth. To ensure a tight seal and prevent any moisture from escaping, wrap the cheese cloth-wrapped parmesan in plastic wrap. This double protection is crucial for trapping in moisture. Place the wrapped parmesan in the fridge and let it sit overnight.