Martha Stewart's Trick For Rescuing Dried Parmigiano Reggiano
Renowned for her culinary expertise, Martha Stewart knows some ingenious ways to rescue kitchen mishaps. Among her invaluable tips is a clever solution for reviving dried-out Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, ensuring it doesn't go to waste. We all know that the intense flavor of the best parmesan cheese can be a game-changer in many dishes, so it's disheartening when it hardens due to exposure to air. That's why Stewart turns to a simple remedy using nothing more than water, cheesecloth, and plastic wrap.
Martha Stewart's approach to rescuing dried-out Parmigiano Reggiano is both practical and effective. She starts by soaking a piece of cheesecloth in water. Next, Stewart suggests wringing out the excess water, so the cloth is damp but not dripping wet.
Then, you should carefully wrap the hardened parmesan cheese in the damp cheesecloth. To ensure a tight seal and prevent any moisture from escaping, wrap the cheese cloth-wrapped parmesan in plastic wrap. This double protection is crucial for trapping in moisture. Place the wrapped parmesan in the fridge and let it sit overnight.
Parmesan can absorb moisture
Parmesan cheese is prone to drying out when it's not stored properly. Exposure to air can lead to moisture loss, causing the cheese to become hard, dry, and less flavorful. While it's always best to prevent this by keeping the cheese airtight, preferably wrapped in waxed or parchment paper, if you find yourself with a dried-out parmesan block, Stewart's method comes to the rescue, and works like magic.
As the dried-out cheese spends the night wrapped in the damp cheesecloth and plastic wrap, it gradually reabsorbs the moisture it lost, regaining its texture and flavor. By the morning, you'll find that your cheese is once again pliable, crumbly, and bursting with its signature umami-rich taste.
So, the next time you discover a block of dried-out Parmigiano Reggiano in your kitchen, don't throw it out. Follow Stewart's ingenious tip to rescue it from the brink. With a little moisture and a night in the fridge, the full potential of your parmesan can be enjoyed in your favorite dishes once more.