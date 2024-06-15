Tokyo's Starbucks Reserve Features A Unique Top-Floor Experience

Tasting Table took a look at the type of events you can attend at the AMU Inspiration Lounge. Some happenings on its line-up include a tour of the entire roastery and an espresso tasting session. There's also a session on whiskey and coffee in honor of the chain's new Whisky Barrel-Aged coffee beans. The sessions do cost and have time limits, but there seems to be a lot going on there.

Its aesthetics also match the communal vibe Starbucks aims to have with its events. A look at the fourth floor shows both large tables for meetings and gatherings, smaller tables ideal for one-on-one meetings where you can try the Japanese Starbucks menu items we don't have in the U.S, high ceilings, wood fixtures, and what appear to be coffee bean dispensers. Yelp reviews show that the lounge gives you views of an art installation and of the other floors below.

As to what's on those other floors, you'll find a coffee bar, large coffee roasters, art installations, a cocktail bar on the third floor, and an atrium. Meanwhile, here in the U.S., it's now easier to order Starbucks via delivery for an at-home boost while you plan your trip to Tokyo.