Starbucks Expands Nationwide Delivery With New Grubhub Partnership

When you're craving a Starbucks, you're craving a Starbucks. Everyone's heard enough about the millionaire habits and how much money you can save by brewing coffee at home, but it just doesn't always hit the same. Plus, getting coffee out gives you the opportunity to go outside, socialize, and maybe even run some errands — only these days, getting your coffee out can feel like yet another task on an already busy schedule. With apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, you can get your Starbucks delivered straight to your door.

And now, with the coffee merchant's new Grubhub partnership, Starbucks will officially be on every major food delivery platform in the U.S. "Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the U.S. delivery business this past quarter," Meg Mathes, the Vice President of Digital Experiences at Starbucks, explained in a press release. Up until today, however, Starbucks was the most searched merchant on Grubhub that wasn't available.

Liz Bosone, the VP of Enterprise Partnerships at Grubhub, said: "By joining forces with a beloved national brand like Starbucks, we're offering customers more of what they want [...] while strengthening our enterprise offering and growing our merchant supply in markets nationwide." The rollout of Starbucks delivery with Grubhub will begin in select markets in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois. It's estimated to reach nationwide availability by August 2024, which means that you'll be able to get your Starbucks delivered in all 50 states.