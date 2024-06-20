Our Least Favorite Store-Bought Pesto Is Anything But Traditional

Tasting Table ranked 11 store-bought jarred pesto brands, and Classico Traditional Basil Pesto came in last place. Allow us to explain our decision. At first glance, it looks like totally normal pesto, and an 8.1-ounce jar runs for $4.99 at a Target in Brooklyn, NY. Word ... right? Look a little closer. The word "traditional" may be on the jar, but there's nothing to this label beyond a marketing strategy targeting an old-world appeal. For starters, the main oil in Classico Traditional Basil Pesto is soybean, not olive oil.

Basil pesto (aka pesto alla genovese) is a timeless, straightforward combination of pine nuts, basil, parmesan, garlic, salt, and olive oil. The pine nuts are roasted, pureed with the remaining ingredients into a smooth paste, and that's it. You can use a non-dairy parmesan substitute to make it vegan. You can even hand-mash it in a mortar and pestle. What you cannot do is skimp on the olive oil. After the basil, it's arguably the most quintessential ingredient in the herbaceous Italian spread — and Classico's version puts it in the backseat. Far behind soybean oil, poor neglected olive oil gets fifth-place billing on the ingredients list (not on our watch, pal).

Cooking oils are not interchangeable, but especially not in such a stripped-down spread as pesto where the ingredients do the heavy-lifting. Pesto doesn't even require cooking, so there's nothing for sub-par substitutions to hide behind. That's why we're passing up Classico for other brands that actually keep it classic.