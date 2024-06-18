McDonald's Restaurants Didn't Meet Freeport, Maine's, Aesthetic, So They Built One In A Mansion

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em — or at least, meet them somewhere near the middle. That's the strategic position fast-food giant McDonald's took four decades ago when the residents of Freeport, Maine pushed back at the chain's interest in sullying their historic streets with the brand's iconic golden arches. After all, the town is home to Jameson Tavern, one of New England's must-visit historic restaurants. It's not that Freeport isn't retail-friendly. In fact, the seaport town is a shoppers' paradise. Anchored by a massive L.L. Bean (the outdoor outfitter's original storefront opened in Freeport in 1912), the town thrives on its reputation as an outlet-shopping mecca. Why then would Freeport residents oppose McDonald's interest in opening a restaurant within walking distance of L.L. Bean's behemoth 22,000-square-foot flagship store?

It all came down to aesthetics. Apparently, residents and governing boards were okay with L.L. Bean's 24-hour operation and landmark 16.5-foot-tall replica of the brand's original Bean Boot, but the installation of McDonald's Golden Arches was taking things just a step too far. Not to be deterred, McDonald's proposed an alternate plan, offering to buy a downtown historic residence and convert it into a fast-food emporium. The building the company had in mind had been constructed in the 1850s by William Gore, a well-to-do local merchant. The idea wasn't an immediate hit with Freeport residents, but with a bit of back and forth, McDonald's plan got the stamp of approval — with a few caveats.