Does Failing To Clean Your BBQ Pit Actually Result In More Flavorful Meat?

When it comes to barbecuing, there's hardly anything we won't try to get the best results. We'll happily use soda or root beer to elevate pulled pork and build up a collection of various woods and charcoals to get the precise flavor we're after. One thing we're a little more hesitant about? Not cleaning the barbecue pit. While it does seem unhygienic, some pitmasters swear it's the secret to better-tasting barbecue.

To maintain your grill, it's recommended to tidy it up after each use. This certainly applies to the grates, but some people let the grease, which they call seasoning, in their barbecue pits develop over time. The argument is that the accumulation of grease, juices, and crumbs impact the taste of the smoke that's carried up to the meat you're barbecuing above, making it more flavorful. It's true that barbecued meat on a seasoned grill is slightly more delicious than meat prepared on a clean grill, but the difference isn't enough to risk the hazardous method.

Your barbecue pit doesn't need to be completely spotless, but it doesn't need to be filthy, either. Grease left lying around can be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. An excess amount of it also has the potential to cause fires. If there are large grease splatters after one or two uses, scrape them out. After around seven uses, you'll need to clean the grill thoroughly. This way, you'll reap the benefits of a well-seasoned grill without any risks.