The Fruity Breakfast Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Store-Bought Frosting

The texture and flavor of a cake are highly regarded, but the frosting makes the first impression. The sugary spread serves as the initial bite, but if you're using store-bought frosting, it may not make the impact you're hoping it'll have. To give it a fruity burst of flavor, mix your store-bought frosting with a few dollops of jam.

There's nothing like a bit of fruit to balance out cake's denseness. They add a fresh element to the dessert, elevating the flavor into something truly delectable. Even if you're not the biggest fan of strawberries and raspberries adorning the exterior of your cake, fruit still serves a purpose in other ways. Alone, store-bought icing isn't ideal; it gets the job done, but it's too thin, overly sweet, and artificial-tasting in the process. Mixing it with jam is the one tip you need to elevate store-bought frosting.

The bouncy consistency of jam easily dissolves into the frosting, giving it a bright, tangy tinge. Jam can be an uneven blend of watery and gloopy, though, so don't add it directly onto the frosting. Start out with about one cup of jam for a whole jar of frosting and combine them with an electric mixer. This will help the jam disperse evenly while thickening the frosting with pockets of air created by the mixer. You can also keep adding one tablespoon of jam until you get the taste you're after. If the frosting is too thin, sprinkle in some powdered sugar and mix.