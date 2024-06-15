11 Mistakes You're Making When Grilling Ribs, According To A Recipe Developer

As the weather gets warmer, it's time to put away your soup and stew pots, oven casseroles, and start thinking about fun, delicious, summertime meals. It's the perfect time to host a barbecue or get your friends around for an outdoor grill. This is where ribs come in. They're hard not to love and most meat-eaters enjoy this smoky, sticky meal. They might be a favorite dish to eat out or get from your favorite barbecue joint, but there's nothing as satisfying as making them yourself. Plus, they're not as hard to make as people might think.

How to cook the perfect rack of ribs isn't an overly complicated process, but there are some steps to take to get the best results. As with most things, there's debate about marinade versus dry rub, whether to precook, or what the best way to grill ribs is. However, you can follow some simple rules of thumb in order to avoid making some easy mistakes. Plus, when you're grilling at home, there are some differences to professional grillers and smokers, and often keeping it simple is the way to make great ribs every time. As a professional recipe developer and food business owner, I've made ribs countless times for clients and family. At times, I've had to learn from my mistakes the hard way, but I've also been lucky to learn from other cooks in my field on best practices. Here are some mistakes you're making when grilling ribs and how to avoid them.