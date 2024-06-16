The Reason Some Bourbons Contain Notes Of Nutmeg

Bourbon is a neat drink. It's a great liquor to sip straight, and dazzle in its intricacy of flavor. Many decisions during production impact the spirit's palate — from the yeast to distillation type, barrel selection, and more. In fact, even the bourbon's water source makes all the difference to its taste, drawing a terroir-like comparison to wine.

There's lots to unravel in how these elements come together, but it's clear that after the aging process, the grain composition has the biggest impact on bourbon's flavor. In the bourbon world, the mash bill is like the recipe for each resultant spirit. It requires at least 51% corn to achieve its federally-regulated bourbon moniker, but past that, it's a malleable mix. While sometimes left mysterious, brands often release the delineated percentages of their employed grains.

As a result, certain mash bill configurations result in specific bourbon flavors. And if your bottle leans especially heavy on the nutmeg, that usually means there's barley and perhaps some rye in the mix — so seek out such a grain combo for spice-laden sip.