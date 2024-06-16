The Clever Use For Those Tiny Cast Iron Skillets That Makes Grilling Easier

Ever wondered what to do with those tiny cast iron skillets sold in cookware stores? While you could employ them to make single servings of hot cookie dough or mini cornbread, these little fellas have another clever use that involves the grill. Simply set one on the grates with a pat of butter and seasonings to create a basting station that maximizes the flavor of tender steaks, sticky chicken thighs, and veggie skewers.

Mini cast iron skillets have the same features as regular-sized cast iron cookware. They can withstand high temperatures, retain flavors, and last for decades with the proper care. The manageable size and weight of small cast iron pans in particular means they don't take up space or add undue pressure to surfaces either. This makes these baby-sized skillets perfect for setting on top of a hot grill and employing as a flavor container. All you need to do is add a knob of butter to your pan and place it on the coolest spot on the grates so it can melt while your burgers, skewered kebabs, and shrimp cook through. Once they've developed that smoky, chargrilled aroma on one side, flip them over and baste them with your melted butter to lend them extra flavor, an appetizing sheen and an additional burst of fat to crisp up their exteriors.