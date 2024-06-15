Take Your Cold Foam To The Next Level With Crushed Oreos

Oreos are delicious when enjoyed on their own (and dipped into milk, of course), but the convenient snack can also serve as an ingredient that is incorporated easily into other treats. Sushi-inspired desserts and sweet balls of Oreo bites can be made with the fondant-filled biscuits, yet these sandwich cookies aren't only meant for food recipes. Crumbles of the cookies can be repurposed and used to add flavor to your afternoon coffee drinks.

Making Oreo-flavored coffee isn't an idea that needs to be limited to a specialty coffee shop. You can mash and soak Oreos at home to make the sweetened foam you need to crown cold brews and iced coffees when cravings strike. Simply reach for your favorite kind of Oreo cookie and mash the pieces. You can use a pestle and mortar or food processor to grind the cookies into fine crumbs. Once all traces of whole cookies have been abolished, you'll add your choice of coffee creamer and milk and blend the combination until completely smooth.