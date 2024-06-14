Give Your Iced Coffee Cold Foam A Nutty Twist With Malted Milk

If your mornings have become mundane with the same old iced coffee, what you need is an exciting cold foam upgrade — and we have just the thing: malted milk, which is created by stirring malt powder into regular milk or a milk alternative. With flavors of caramel and fruit, as well as nutty and toasty notes, malted milk is commonly used in baking with dishes like cakes, cookies, and breads and added to beverages like milkshakes and smoothies. An iced coffee topped with malt milk cold foam will offer not only a sweeter, nuttier taste but a creamier texture too. So why not give it a try in your next morning jolt?

To make this malted milk cold foam at home, combine 2 tablespoons of heavy cream, 1½ tablespoons of milk, and 1 tablespoon of malted milk powder with a teaspoon or so of sugar or other sweetener. Once blended, froth, pour over your iced coffee of choice, and enjoy.