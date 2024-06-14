Give Your Iced Coffee Cold Foam A Nutty Twist With Malted Milk
If your mornings have become mundane with the same old iced coffee, what you need is an exciting cold foam upgrade — and we have just the thing: malted milk, which is created by stirring malt powder into regular milk or a milk alternative. With flavors of caramel and fruit, as well as nutty and toasty notes, malted milk is commonly used in baking with dishes like cakes, cookies, and breads and added to beverages like milkshakes and smoothies. An iced coffee topped with malt milk cold foam will offer not only a sweeter, nuttier taste but a creamier texture too. So why not give it a try in your next morning jolt?
To make this malted milk cold foam at home, combine 2 tablespoons of heavy cream, 1½ tablespoons of milk, and 1 tablespoon of malted milk powder with a teaspoon or so of sugar or other sweetener. Once blended, froth, pour over your iced coffee of choice, and enjoy.
Amp up your malted milk cold foam iced coffee with more flavor pairings
Now that you know how to make an iced coffee with malted milk cold foam, it's time to take the drink to the next level with added pairings that will make it even more delicious. If you'd like something reminiscent of Starbucks' Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, add 1-2 teaspoons of cocoa powder to your cold foam mix. In addition to cocoa powder playing well with the toasted nuttiness of malted milk, the flavor also goes nicely with caramel. So, grab some sauce and drizzle it on top of your drink. You could also utilize liquid flavors, including marshmallow, almond, hazelnut, or, of course, vanilla in your iced coffee.
If you'd like to think beyond iced coffee, turn it into a frozen drink by tossing in some ice cream and blending until smooth. You can then top this milkshake-like beverage with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and even some shaved almonds.