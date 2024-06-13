For A More Flavorful Fruit Salad, Turn To Your Smoker

If you think your smoker is meant only for smoking brisket, pulled pork, and other proteins, it is time to reconsider. Putting fruit into your smoker is a creative culinary endeavor that can quickly bring new flavors to your sweet salads and fruit-forward side dishes. After tasting smoked produce, you may find yourself stashing seasonal fruits and veggiesalike into your smoker to upgrade tonight's mint and melon fruit salad with increasing regularity.

Keep in mind that delicate, softer fruits like blueberries, bananas, and strawberries won't necessarily be able to handle extended time in the sauna that is your smoker. You can save those pieces for snack time and reach for firmer pieces of fruit like apples and pears. Stone fruits like peaches, cherries, and nectarines can be cut, smoked, and thrown into salads without turning into withered disappointments. These kinds of durable fruits can better withstand the smoking process and can be used to elevate the quinoa fruit salads and apple harvest salads you have planned for your next dinner party menu.