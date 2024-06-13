The Store-Bought Shortcut For Easier Air Fried Oreos

Fair food is one of the most indulgent and nostalgic forms of fine dining. From the deep-fried golden funnel cakes to the gooey cinnamon churros, just one taste is enough to transport you right back to your town carnival on a hot summer evening. However, one particular dish stands out among these brilliant bites: the majestic fried Oreo. This treat is simply made up of a chocolate sandwich cookie dipped in batter and fried to golden brown perfection. And if you've never had the pleasure of enjoying one, let us be the first to tell you that it's seriously as tasty as it sounds.

If you're unable to make a trip to the fair, or simply get a craving at an inopportune time of the year, we have good news. It's refreshingly simple to recreate these masterpieces in your own kitchen thanks to your air fryer. Although many air fried Oreo recipes also rely on a heavy batter to make the dessert, the even better news is that this treat is made simpler than ever with the help of store-bought crescent dough.

Crescent dough is the perfect pre-made casing to mimic the bready texture of the traditional batter. Plus, similar to when cooking canned biscuits in the air fryer, your device will create a light crisp on the exterior that replicates the deep fried texture of the original. Don't worry about the crescent dough being unsweetened... a dose of powdered sugar right before serving will make the flavors sing!