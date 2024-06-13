The Store-Bought Shortcut For Easier Air Fried Oreos
Fair food is one of the most indulgent and nostalgic forms of fine dining. From the deep-fried golden funnel cakes to the gooey cinnamon churros, just one taste is enough to transport you right back to your town carnival on a hot summer evening. However, one particular dish stands out among these brilliant bites: the majestic fried Oreo. This treat is simply made up of a chocolate sandwich cookie dipped in batter and fried to golden brown perfection. And if you've never had the pleasure of enjoying one, let us be the first to tell you that it's seriously as tasty as it sounds.
If you're unable to make a trip to the fair, or simply get a craving at an inopportune time of the year, we have good news. It's refreshingly simple to recreate these masterpieces in your own kitchen thanks to your air fryer. Although many air fried Oreo recipes also rely on a heavy batter to make the dessert, the even better news is that this treat is made simpler than ever with the help of store-bought crescent dough.
Crescent dough is the perfect pre-made casing to mimic the bready texture of the traditional batter. Plus, similar to when cooking canned biscuits in the air fryer, your device will create a light crisp on the exterior that replicates the deep fried texture of the original. Don't worry about the crescent dough being unsweetened... a dose of powdered sugar right before serving will make the flavors sing!
Don't forget to preheat your air fryer
Making air fryer Oreos using crescent dough is a quick process from start to finish. You should begin with the most important step: preheating your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Even if your air fryer doesn't have a preheating function, you should still run your device at this temperature for at least 5 minutes to get the basket nice and hot. Just like with an oven, and especially when preparing baked goods, preheating helps promote even cooking.
While your air fryer heats up, open your can of crescent dough and roll it out on a clean surface. Separate the perforated triangles one at a time, wrapping each one completely around an Oreo before placing it directly in the air fryer basket. Make sure the basket remains uncrowded so air can properly circulate around each cookie. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to work in batches. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, flipping them after the first 3 minutes, and when slightly puffy and golden brown, remove the Oreos from your air fryer basket. Immediately dust them in powdered sugar and allow 2-3 minutes to cool slightly before serving.
One of the best things about making air fried Oreos at home is that you can customize them with whichever flavor Oreos you want. Check out our ranking of the best Oreo flavors to find the inspiration to put a creative spin on your next batch!