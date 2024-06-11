Don't Skip This Step When Muddling Citrus Fruit For Your Summer Cocktails

Nothing says summer like a bright, sweet, tart citrus cocktail. Whether alcohol is invited to the party or not, a drink as vibrant in flavor as it is in color really elevates the season. Of course, the best citrus-centric cocktail demands maximum citrus flavor. There are tons of irresistible recipes for citrus cocktails, from sea breezes to mojitos. One of the most common ways to actually get the flavors of different citrus fruits into those beverages is to muddle, breaking up the fruits to release the juices. There are a few ways to really up your muddling game, too, to get the most citrus flavor out of your fruits, like making sure you're using the right muddler. In addition, you can prep your fruit for extra efficient muddling with a key step.

To take your muddled fruit from flavorful to flavor-bursting, roll the fruit on a cutting board first, with the palm of your hand. This really loosens up the fruit, so that when the muddler hits it, you get the most delicious juice possible. You'll also slice the fruit after that roll but before the muddle. By chopping some wedges — and no need to worry about precise sizes or symmetry — you're exposing as much of the fruit as you can to the muddler. Firm twists of a textured muddler will hit those wedges with their juices already flowing from that cutting-board roll and will give you plenty of fresh, tasty citrus juice for your cocktail.