Muddle Charred Pineapple For A Smoky Twist On The Paloma Cocktail
The grill and fruit are your new best friends when it comes to turning a classic cocktail into an epic drink, and this is especially true when it comes to pineapple. Pineapple is naturally sweet, but when you char it on the grill, it becomes incredibly juicy and the taste becomes caramelized with smoky notes that can transform your whole drinking experience. It's that very sweetness that balances tequila and makes it perfect for a twist on a classic, zesty paloma.
Muddling fruit can add a completely different texture to your drink depending on how you use it. But when it's charred, it not only amplifies the taste, but it also softens the fruit, making it much easier to extract all those beautiful juices. That said, if you are throwing your pineapple on the grill to char it, don't let it stay on the grates too long or it will quickly go from charred to mush. Three minutes per side on medium heat should do the trick.
How to char your pineapple to perfection
However, if you don't want to go to the hassle of firing up the grill, you could also use your handy dandy kitchen torch. Each method has its advantages. With your kitchen torch, you will be able to easily control the char, and it doesn't require you using and cleaning your grill. But the smokiness the grill imparts on your pineapple and, in turn, your drink cannot be matched.
The texture you like will also help you determine the way you want to use your muddled pineapple. If you want your paloma to have a thicker consistency, you can muddle it into a puree, and it will make your tequila drink thick and lush. But if you prefer something free of any chunks, you want to muddle your pineapple and strain it. If you like the way muddled, charred pineapple tastes in your paloma, try it in a tequila sunrise, margarita, or El Diablo.