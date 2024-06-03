Muddle Charred Pineapple For A Smoky Twist On The Paloma Cocktail

The grill and fruit are your new best friends when it comes to turning a classic cocktail into an epic drink, and this is especially true when it comes to pineapple. Pineapple is naturally sweet, but when you char it on the grill, it becomes incredibly juicy and the taste becomes caramelized with smoky notes that can transform your whole drinking experience. It's that very sweetness that balances tequila and makes it perfect for a twist on a classic, zesty paloma.

Muddling fruit can add a completely different texture to your drink depending on how you use it. But when it's charred, it not only amplifies the taste, but it also softens the fruit, making it much easier to extract all those beautiful juices. That said, if you are throwing your pineapple on the grill to char it, don't let it stay on the grates too long or it will quickly go from charred to mush. Three minutes per side on medium heat should do the trick.