The Cheesy Tip For Tender Meatballs That Are Full Of Flavor

It's quite easy for any home cook to elevate homemade meatballs with hacks like finishing them off under a broiler for the perfect crust. Then there are the upgrades that take a little more effort, such as adding cream cheese in the middle of each one. Cream cheese is the secret ingredient in many sweet and savory recipes, but the reason to add it to the middle of each meatball in your next batch is twofold.

Cream cheese is high in fat content and moisture, which will prevent the meatballs from drying out during the cooking process — and make them even more juicy. Secondly, cream cheese will add a mildly tangy and cheesy flavor to balance out the rich acidity, saltiness, or spiciness from the other ingredients in the meatball mixture as well as the other components of your dish. While those are two of the main perks, the creamy ingredient will add a little extra protein and vitamin A to the meatballs. Plus, it'll help use up that opened container of cream cheese in the back of your fridge to eliminate potential food waste.