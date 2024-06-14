Ice Cream Cones Are The Key For A Fun Twist On Classic Cannolis

The satisfying combination of a crunchy pastry shell filled with smooth ricotta filling makes for one of our favorite treats. Cannolis are a sure hit at any gathering, yet sometimes certain occasions call for an easy distribution of snacks and an easy way to eat them. Instead of making shells from scratch for a birthday party or planned backyard gathering, consider using some of the extra ice cream cones you have in your pantry. The crunchy shells are convenient containers for sweet cannoli mixtures, and the crunch of a good-quality ice cream cone can replicate the toothy experience of biting into a cannoli shell — without you needing to plan ahead and bake any pastries. Plus, without the risk of filling slipping out from either end of the pastry shell, you'll be packing ice cream cones quickly with scoops of sweetened ricotta cheese and sprinkling them with toppings of your choice.

Once you've tried assembling the first cannoli fillings into ice cream cones, you may feel creatively inspired to step into a more colorful direction by adding food coloring to the cream filling or dipping the tops of the ice cream cones into chocolate before assembly. You won't easily exhaust the potential of this fun sweet recipe.