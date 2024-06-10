Why You Should Avoid Cooking Raw Rice In The Air Fryer

The air fryer is a device of many talents. Sure, it can make your breaded chicken tenders nice and crispy, but it's also ideal for whipping up unlikely delicacies like breakfast frittatas, fresh donuts, and even smooth melted chocolate. But for as versatile and effective as this appliance is, there is a list of foods you should never cook in the air fryer. And as tempting as it is to throw raw rice grains in your basket, you'll want to keep them out of your device.

The reason is essentially the same as why you can't make noodles in the air fryer: You need to boil water to do so. Although the air fryer tends to be a jack of all trades, it works by circulating hot air around a tray with holes in it, so not only will your water (and grains) fall through the perforations, but trying to heat it up to boiling temperatures can be a safety hazard. The liquid can come in contact with the electric parts of your air fryer (including the section that generates all that heat), which has the potential to break your appliance.