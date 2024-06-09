How To Choose The Right Flour For Bagels With Your Preferred Texture

The bagel is genius at appearing elementary while concealing its meticulous approach. Making it is simple, yet requires artisanal patience and perhaps expertise. You need a baking soda bath to acquire a golden crust on your bagels, this shaping tip to prevent them wrinkling, and the right kind of flour to get the perfect texture.

But the perfect texture depends on who you are. If you love your bagel New York-style, with an incredibly chewy crumb, you'll require more than New York's mineral-light water. Think high-gluten flour, and the higher you go, the chewier the crumb. Hard wheat flours contain the most gluten (thus, protein). Their protein content can range from 13.5 to 14.5%, providing a dense yet beautifully chewy bagel texture.

If you prefer a less chewy bagel — one that's slightly tender with a crumb that yields more easily — choose flour with a relatively lower protein content. The lower you go, the softer the texture, with 11.5 to 13.5% protein being the ideal range to still achieve a good bagel texture. This is the typical spectrum for bread flour, and although we consider it to be relatively lower protein, it's still a high-gluten flour. Flours with a lower protein content than this may compromise the signature chew and tight crumb that distinguishes bagels.