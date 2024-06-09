The Classic Whiskey Cocktail That Pairs Perfectly With Fried Fish, According To An Expert

A basket of fish and chips isn't complete without a cold drink in hand but before you reach for a beer, you ought to remember that cocktails are an equally viable option. For help choosing the right one, we asked Robyn Smith, a PhD and founder of This Blog's NEAT who also runs a YouTube channel and Instagram. Smith was passionate about pairing fried fish with a whiskey sour. "A classic whiskey sour, made with bourbon, lemon juice, and a touch of simple syrup, offers a refreshing acidity that cuts through the richness and greasiness of fried fish," she told Tasting Table. The same reason we all love to squeeze a slice of lemon over our fish is the same rationale behind reaching for a whiskey sour and Smith pinpoints the exact flavor dichotomy that makes this pairing so timeless.

Fried fish is delicious and bold but that comes with a heaviness that can weigh the meal down as a whole. Citric acidity lends a brightness to the meal that successfully mitigates the denser elements. Of course, you don't have to choose one or the other. You can sprinkle lemon juice over the basket of fish with one hand and sip your whiskey sour in the other. Just make sure to follow the 3-2-1 rule for a perfectly balanced whiskey sour: Three parts spirit, two parts sour, and one part sweet.