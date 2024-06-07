These Are The 6 Summer Cocktail Trends To Look Out For, According To Spirits Experts

The word "liqueur" leads most people to think of sweet and syrupy. When overused, liqueur can turn an enjoyable drink into a sugar bomb, but when used properly, a liqueur can be a crucial part of any beverage, alcoholic or not. With the right flavor and mix of ingredients, a liqueur can add deep, complex flavor to a cocktail, taking it to a whole new level. So it's no surprise that as cocktail trends develop for the summer season, liqueurs are along for the ride.

"Whether it's Chambord, Aperol, St. Germain, or any other fruity infusion, these liqueurs add a touch of sweetness and fruitiness that epitomizes the essence of the season," said Simon Ford. Be on the lookout for the names and flavors you may already recognize, like the ones Ford mentions, as well as new seasonal additions, like rhubarb, mango, and fig. Additionally, having a more herbaceous liqueur in your lineup can add depth to your after-dinner cocktails. As you build up your home bar, be sure to add a selection of liqueurs to the lineup, as they will prove to be crucial flavor enhancers.

The best way to incorporate a liqueur into a cocktail is to let it work in the background, enhancing the other ingredients without being too heavy. A Rusty Nail, which combines Scotch and Drambuie, a whisky liqueur, is a great example of this, emphasizing the Scotch whisky flavors even further while also rounding it out with sweetness.