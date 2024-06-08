The Must-Have Ingredient That Will Make Or Break Sponge Candy

Sponge candy goes by many names, including sea foam, fairy food, and cinder toffee. Originating in Buffalo, New York, sponge candy is often confused with its cousins, honeycomb toffee and nut brittle. All three start by bubbling sugar, corn syrup, and water together to form a sweet foundation. They also all rely on baking soda for bubbly, light, and shatteringly crunchy result. Sponge candy, however, distinguishes itself with the addition of gelatin.

Gelatin is the must-have ingredient that will make the difference between sponge candy and honeycomb. Because as sponge candy, like honeycomb, stirs baking soda into its sugary foundation, it begins to foam and expand due to the gas bubbles baking soda releases when heated. In honeycomb, the reaction imparts giant air bubbles throughout the candy. However, the addition of gelatin before baking soda controls the reaction by providing the sugary foundation with enough elasticity to trap more of the escaping bubbles. This results in uniformly small bubbles packed tightly together, assuming the candy's namesake appearance.

Sponge candy has the same crunch and sweetness as honeycomb because gelatin is flavorless. The even dispersal of tiny air bubbles throughout sponge candy gives it an even lighter texture and greater thickness. Plus, it's a fun and easy homemade dessert that will entertain young kids and delight taste buds of all ages.