Why Did Godiva Chocolates Close All Of Its US Stores?

The name Godiva is synonymous with luxurious chocolate all over the world. If you were lucky enough to stumble upon (or seek out) one of the brand's stores in the U.S. you could not just try decadent chocolate truffles, but you could also browse its selection of chocolate-dipped fruit, ice cream, and rich beverages. And yet, you may have noticed that this delicious experience hasn't been around in the U.S. for the past few years. In 2021, Godiva closed all of its cafes and stores in North America.

What prompted the brand to shut down in-person visits in the U.S. all in one sweep? It turns out smaller restaurants weren't the only ones to struggle during the pandemic. In March 2021, Godiva closed 128 stores due to a declining number of in-person shoppers and a shift in consumer buying habits caused in part by the rise of Covid-19 in 2020. "We have always been focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we have made this decision," said CEO Nurtac Afridi in a statement at the time (via NBC News).