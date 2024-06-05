Adam Richman Tells Us His Favorite LA Restaurants - Exclusive

When it comes to dining out, we all have our go-to restaurants — the ones that we automatically think of when we want a burger or that perfect plate of pasta. It could be the neighborhood spot right around the corner or a fine dining establishment downtown. No matter what kind of restaurant it is, we all have them. Sometimes we even have more than one.

Celebrities are no different. Not only do they have their favorite hometown restaurants, but they also have their go-tos when they travel. Adam Richman is one such celebrity. The famous chef has made a career out of tripping all over the world trying different foods. He's traveled to huge cities and tiny towns no one's ever heard of just to suss out one specific restaurant known for making a certain type of black pudding or tart.

So, when the host of "The Food that Built America" visited Los Angeles as part of its inaugural Wine & Food Festival, we had to know where the man who's eaten everywhere goes when he's in Southern California. Excited by the inquiry, Richman was more than happy to share but had a hard time narrowing it down. "In L.A., oh my God," he said. "There are so many." After a minute though, the chef rattled off several options. While C.J. Boyd's has unfortunately closed, there are six other restaurants to choose from, and we can't wait to try all of them.