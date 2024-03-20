Adam Richman's Pulled Pork Egg Roll Takes Inspiration From An Atlanta BBQ Institution - Exclusive
When it comes to Chinese food, one of our favorites is without a doubt, the egg roll. Not to be confused with its lighter cousin, the spring roll, the egg roll is that awesome appetizer that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Usually filled with a combination of shredded cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and a possible protein, it's always the first dish we order whenever we get Chinese.
While we can't get enough of the classic egg roll, that's not the only version we've enjoyed over the years; we've seen several twists from a Philly cheesesteak option to one with a Southwestern flair. Since the egg roll isn't just a delectable appetizer, but also a great finger food, Adam Richman decided to put his own spin on the tasty bite at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival – he stuffed the crunchy shell with pulled pork. Barbecue in an egg roll? That's a mashup we can get behind. But how did the famous chef and television host come up with the idea? We can thank Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt.
Located in the heart of Atlanta, the black-owned Daddy D'z has been a neighborhood haunt for years. Opening in 1993, the barbecue spot is known for its fall-off-the-bone barbecue, tender ribs, and the fact that everything is made in-house over a hickory & oak pit. It was here that Richman first tasted the inspiration behind his egg roll.
Daddy D'z Que Wrap was inspirational
It all started when Richman was playing Tybalt in Atlanta's Shakespeare in the Park. The chef would eat Daddy D'z Que wraps during his breaks. When he wasn't performing, he worked for an Asian restaurant where he spent his days making spring rolls. Then, after filming a segment at The Mean Pig in Arkansas, the restaurant sent Richman their delicious pork and barbecue sauce. Once he'd had his fill of pulled pork sandwiches, Richman came up with the egg roll. But no egg roll is complete without a dipping sauce, and after "playing around" with various flavors, Richman wound up with a simple yet delicious peanut sauce. "So it's a little bit of Atlanta, a little bit of New York, and a little bit of love in between," he says with a smile.
And we can taste the love. While some may think combining different cuisines is blasphemy, Richman thinks it makes perfect sense, especially when you love experimenting with food and turning ingredients into exciting new dishes. "Every food works in a continuum," he explains. "Roy Choi was able to take the taco and put a Korean spin on it and change the game... And I think that's the beautiful thing. It's kind of a love letter to Asian cuisine as much as it's a love letter to barbecue."
