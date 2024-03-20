Adam Richman's Pulled Pork Egg Roll Takes Inspiration From An Atlanta BBQ Institution - Exclusive

When it comes to Chinese food, one of our favorites is without a doubt, the egg roll. Not to be confused with its lighter cousin, the spring roll, the egg roll is that awesome appetizer that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Usually filled with a combination of shredded cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and a possible protein, it's always the first dish we order whenever we get Chinese.

While we can't get enough of the classic egg roll, that's not the only version we've enjoyed over the years; we've seen several twists from a Philly cheesesteak option to one with a Southwestern flair. Since the egg roll isn't just a delectable appetizer, but also a great finger food, Adam Richman decided to put his own spin on the tasty bite at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival – he stuffed the crunchy shell with pulled pork. Barbecue in an egg roll? That's a mashup we can get behind. But how did the famous chef and television host come up with the idea? We can thank Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt.

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the black-owned Daddy D'z has been a neighborhood haunt for years. Opening in 1993, the barbecue spot is known for its fall-off-the-bone barbecue, tender ribs, and the fact that everything is made in-house over a hickory & oak pit. It was here that Richman first tasted the inspiration behind his egg roll.