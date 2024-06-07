Make Quick Hotteok That Tastes Like Cinnamon Rolls And Only Requires 2 Ingredients

Visit Korea, and you'll most likely come across stacks of circular pieces of bread. The fried golden pieces hide a sweet filling inside. Known as hotteok, these flour-based pancakes are cooked to crispy perfection on the outside. On the inside, gooey bites of a paste made with sweet, sugary nuts will keep you reaching for more. These easy snacks are handed over in paper bags, making them convenient to take to the office or the park for a moment of afternoon refreshment.

Thankfully, you don't need to step onto a plane and visit another country to enjoy these sugary treats for yourself. With a handful of ingredients, you can replicate the pastry recipe at home and customize the pieces to your liking.

Use pre-made biscuits like a canister of Pillsbury rolls or your favorite doughy brand to create the exterior layer that you fill with a paste made from brown sugar and cinnamon. Simply mold the doughy biscuit around a scoop or two of filling and enclose the mixture inside the biscuit. Once securely tucked and folded, pan fry the filled pancakes until the exterior is golden and crispy.