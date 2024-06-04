Cinnamon Toast Tastes Even Better When You Throw It On The Grill
Cinnamon toast is a top-tier snack both for its deliciousness and effortless creation. It allows you to satisfy your hunger and tackle your sweet tooth cravings at the same time with just a handful of pantry staples. If you're unfamiliar with the masterpiece so golden that it serves as the inspiration for Cinnamon Toast Crunch(one of the world's best breakfast cereals), then you're in for a treat. Making cinnamon toast is as simple as toasting a slice of bread, spreading it with butter, and dousing it with your preferred ratio of ground cinnamon and sugar. The result is inexplicably tasty and delightfully nostalgic. But wherever there's goodness, there's the opportunity to elevate to greatness. To make your cinnamon toast even more delicious, you're going to want to fire up the grill.
Grilling bread is a better way to toast it. It's the ideal method for crusty breads, like french bread, but grilling also makes for a unique taste adventure when imparting smoky flavors into sweeter loaves, like brioche. Regardless of the variety you opt for, when perfectly grilled, bread develops a satisfying crunch on its exterior, while its fluffy insides soften into an irresistible almost melt-in-your-mouth texture. Imagine sinking your teeth into that glorious creation ... while it's still warm. That's the magic of grilled cinnamon toast.
Grilling cinnamon toast only takes a couple of minutes
To make cinnamon toast on your grill, all you need is cooking spray for the grill grates, your sliced bread of choice, butter, ground cinnamon, and brown sugar. You can swap in white sugar if you'd like, but brown sugar will give your toast a greater depth of flavor. You can even make your own brown sugar if necessary. Set your grill to medium-high heat and, while it's warming up, mix together your cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl. Then, spread the butter on your bread slices and sprinkle on a layer of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Give the grill grates a quick spritz to keep the bread from sticking and place the coated slices face down right on top. You'll only want to cook each slice for about two minutes max to give it enough time for the mixture to start caramelizing without burning your toast. Carefully remove each slice from the grill and allow it to cool slightly before digging in.
Whether you're serving it as a tasty breakfast or whipping it up for a spur-of-the-moment snack, one bite is all it'll take to turn grilled cinnamon toast into your newest obsession. And don't worry, on bad weather days you can always opt for the air fryer version. For more inspiration, be sure to check out our roundup of the best grilled desserts for easy ideas to satisfy your sweet tooth with a hint of smoky flavor.