Cinnamon Toast Tastes Even Better When You Throw It On The Grill

Cinnamon toast is a top-tier snack both for its deliciousness and effortless creation. It allows you to satisfy your hunger and tackle your sweet tooth cravings at the same time with just a handful of pantry staples. If you're unfamiliar with the masterpiece so golden that it serves as the inspiration for Cinnamon Toast Crunch(one of the world's best breakfast cereals), then you're in for a treat. Making cinnamon toast is as simple as toasting a slice of bread, spreading it with butter, and dousing it with your preferred ratio of ground cinnamon and sugar. The result is inexplicably tasty and delightfully nostalgic. But wherever there's goodness, there's the opportunity to elevate to greatness. To make your cinnamon toast even more delicious, you're going to want to fire up the grill.

Grilling bread is a better way to toast it. It's the ideal method for crusty breads, like french bread, but grilling also makes for a unique taste adventure when imparting smoky flavors into sweeter loaves, like brioche. Regardless of the variety you opt for, when perfectly grilled, bread develops a satisfying crunch on its exterior, while its fluffy insides soften into an irresistible almost melt-in-your-mouth texture. Imagine sinking your teeth into that glorious creation ... while it's still warm. That's the magic of grilled cinnamon toast.