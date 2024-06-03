The 12 Best Classic Dishes To Try In Marseille, France

If you've been to Marseille, you know just how proud the locals are of their city. Conversations become especially animated when they turn to all things edible. The city has much to offer in terms of cuisine. Being the second largest city in France, Marseille is a focal point for the culture of Provence and the south of France as a whole. It also offers lots of fresh seafood dishes, due to its port-side location. Furthermore, Marseille is one of the most diverse cities in France. That means that many foods from North Africa, West Africa, Italy, and Vietnam, among other places, have come to shape the city's cuisine.

This convergence of ingredients and cultures make the city's cuisine dynamic and complex. As an expat and food writer, I spent years exploring this scene, from traditional choices to out-of-the-box options. Where's a new diner supposed to start? I have the answers. These are 12 of the best classic dishes to try in Marseille.