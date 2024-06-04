How To Choose The Best Grain For Your Overnight Oats

Overnight oats might just be the perfect breakfast food for those whose cravings lean sweet in the mornings. The dish comes together quickly with just a handful of ingredients and you can whip it up in the evening, which means there's no prep in the morning when many of us are strapped for time (or running on little sleep). When you mix it up in a mason jar or similar container, it happens to be a great grab-and-go option as well. Overnight oats are also easier on the stomach than cooked oatmeal and are loaded with ingredients that provide energy and keep you feeling full, making it an ideal meal to start the day and get you through until lunchtime.

The vast majority of overnight oats recipes online use old-fashioned or rolled oats, which are also the most popular type used for making a perfect bowl of classic oatmeal, as an ingredient in the chewiest oatmeal cookies, or even as a tool for binding meatloaf. The two terms are synonymous, both referring to oat groats that have been steamed and then rolled flat (but not as flat as quick oats).

However, there are actually eight different types of oats, and you can use pretty much any of them to make overnight oats based on your textural preference or what you happen to have in your pantry at any given moment. Texturally speaking, there are two basic categories for overnight oats: firm and chewy and soft and creamy. As a rule of thumb, less processed varieties such as rolled oats, steel-cut oats, and oat groats fall into the former category, while more processed options like Scottish oats, quick oats, and instant oats fall into the latter.