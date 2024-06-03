Habushu Is The Japanese Snake Wine That's Surprisingly Pleasant To Drink

Snakes often evoke nervous reactions, whether you see them on a hike or a restaurant menu. Even within the culinary world, you'll see a whisky infused with the live reptiles in Thailand that's not for the faint of heart, and the once-popular snake soup in China is slowly dwindling due to the (debunked) fear that the animals transmitted Covid. And yet, not every delicacy involving snakes needs to prompt such a reaction.

If you've ever been to Japan, you may have seen Habushu, also called Okinawan Snake Wine or Habu Sake. This wine comes from the pit viper snake (aka the habu snake), which lives on the Ryukyu Islands in Japan. Consuming a beverage made from a venomous snake might sound terrifying at first, but you may be surprised to learn that its flavor typically won't hit you any harder than your favorite non-reptilian wine. This has to do with the other ingredients involved as well as the varying methods for making it. While it's possible to find this drink in Vietnam and Thailand, it originally came from Japan, so you may want to seek it out the next time you travel to the Land of the Rising Sun.