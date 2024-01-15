Why The Once-Popular Snake Soup Is Slowly Disappearing From Menus In China

Chinese cuisine has many soups known for incorporating ingredients that you would likely never see in the West such as shark fin soup, bird's nest soup, and soft shell turtle soup — but have you ever heard of snake soup? Snake soup is a favored dish in the winter when people step inside the se wong scattered around Hong Kong. Se wong translates to snake king, and it's the general term used for restaurants that serve snake meat. Inside you'll find a wall of wooden cupboards which, if you were to open them, would reveal a variety of poisonous and non-poisonous snakes ready to be made into a warming winter soup known as se gang.

Snake soup contains as many as five different types of snake meat which can be combined with chicken, ham, mushrooms, fish maw (aka the swim bladder), or pork bones. It's a brothy mix often seasoned with ginger, chrysanthemum leaves, and citrus peel to create a meaty but flavorful dish.

Snake meat itself is often described as being a chewier version of chicken. Per traditional Chinese medicine, snake meat is full of yang. This refers to the warmth of the overall dish. Balancing the yin (cold) and yang (hot) energies within the body is believed to be a way to build strength and good health. Snake meat is also cherished for its ability to fight off joint pain from rheumatism and arthritis, increase blood circulation, and provide benefits for the skin.