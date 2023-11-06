The Snake Infused Whiskey That's Not For The Faint Of Heart

For some bargoers, putting back shots takes courage. For other drinkers, however, staring at a snake sitting in a bottle of alcohol is an enticing, compelling feature. Such is the case with snake whiskey, an alcohol found and sold in some parts of Asia.

Snake whiskey has become a tradition in Thailand. An entire snake is placed into a bottle of alcohol to add health benefits and flavor to the booze. A live snake is shoved into whiskey or sake and left to soak, resulting in an infused alcohol that is believed to pack an even greater punch than a shot served straight. As the cobra drowns and is left to ferment, the drink takes on an even stronger flavor. Some brewers add unique touches to the brew, like herbs, spices, and other ingredients thought to carry medicinal or mystical powers that can reduce pain and serve as an aphrodisiac.