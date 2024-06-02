The Trader Joe's Dessert You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Say what you want about the Aries, but you'll never find them settling. These signs start off the zodiac calendar on a fiery note, and while they are wonderful people to be around, you certainly won't want to stand in the way of them and what they want. Represented by the ram, the Aries dives straight into all of its endeavors without thinking twice. Known for their competitive streak, these signs aren't just happy being the first zodiac sign — they need to be first everywhere else too. Determined, ambitious, passionate, and driven by relentless motivation, the Aries hardly ever comes in as anything less. Naturally, neither does the Trader Joe's dessert they'd be.

Considering how competitive these signs are, they'll be unable to resist anything that comes with a trophy or reward. In so, the Trader Joe's dessert the Aries would be is one with the highest reward a TJ's product can get — a spot on the grocer's Product Hall of Fame. That, in turn, makes them the only Trader Joe's dessert to ever garner such a standing: the dark chocolate peanut butter cups. Widely considered better than the name brand, Trader Joe's takes its own twist on the classic Reese's candy with the help of rich, dark chocolate. Filled with creamy, salty peanut butter, it really doesn't get much better than these chocolate treats.