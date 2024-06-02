15 Popular Bottled Tea Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Tea is the perfect pick-me-up when you're craving a drink that's not as intense as coffee, lighter than juice, and more flavorful than water. In some cases, it can give you a much-needed caffeine boost, and in others, it can help you wind down after a long day. But sometimes, you just don't feel like brewing it yourself, especially if you plan on drinking it cold — it just takes too much time to boil water, steep your tea, and wait for it to cool down before you're finally able to drink it.

That's where bottled teas come in. These days, there are seemingly countless options on the market, appealing to everyone from those looking for a sweetened beverage that's only slightly lighter than juice to people who want a caffeine boost without drinking any sugar. But with so many different options on the market, you may not know which teas are worth trying and which are better left at the store.

Our tasting and ranking of 15 different bottled tea brands from worst to best can help you identify which brands you want to check out the next time you're at the grocery store. For posterity, I chilled each tea before taste-testing them one by one over the course of a day and a half. Here are the results.