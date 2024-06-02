How To Tell The Quality Of A Barbecue Restaurant By Its Menu Offerings

There are a few simple ways to tell if you're eating in a good barbecue restaurant, one being the joint is always packed. Another sign, according to Tasting Table's own Sarah Bisacca, an Atlanta native who revealed her 12 telltale signs of a great BBQ restaurant from a Southerner, is in the restaurant's menu.

Bisacca stated, "When a barbecue joint offers tasting platters with options to mix and match multiple types of meat, consider it a thumbs-up. It shows that the crew is confident in their meat game... You get to experience the pure, unadulterated flavor of each meat without any distractions." With tasting platters, none of the smoked meat is loaded with sauce or hiding in a sandwich bun. These tasting platters are sometimes called "meat dinners" and come with sides. With a tasting platter, you can, for example, experience the restaurant's pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, and brisket, all at once.

On the other hand, it's best not to order the "slop" bucket of the menu. "Slop" buckets often include a combination of leftover and scrap food or food that the restaurant has trouble selling.