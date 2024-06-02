This Is Why Paul Hollywood Closed His Bread Company

Longstanding judge on the Netflix series, "The Great British Bake Off" (aka "The Great British Baking Show"), and U.S. version, "The Great American Baking Show," and star of a few of his own TV series, British bread and cake expert Paul Hollywood is about as Hollywood as it gets in the food world. Hollywood is definitely a celebrity baker. Only, it seems that, with the closing of his company, The Paul Hollywood Artisan Bread Company, he allowed the celebrity part of his job to overtake the actual baker part.

Hollywood comes from a very long line of bakers — it was his father who convinced him to join the family business, after which he went on to work as head baker at some of the most exclusive hotels in England. In time, Hollywood built himself a reputation as one of the best bakers in the country. He opened his artisan bread company in Kent, England, in 2007 after studying traditional bread baking in Cyprus, Jordan, and Egypt, but it closed just seven years later in 2014. Accumulating debts of over £60,000 (about $76,000), Hollywood reportedly said the company had become a huge headache and massive problem, which he suggested was because he wasn't there enough.

It seems the money issues were a side effect of a greater problem: Hollywood's television commitments prevented him from running the business. After all, how could a bakery named after Paul Hollywood function successfully without the man there in charge? Unfortunate, yes. But maybe it was also inevitable.