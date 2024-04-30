The Murky History Of Larceny Bourbon

Unleashed in 2012 by the Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky, Larceny Bourbon carries the name John E. Fitzgerald on its label. The bourbon, made with wheat instead of rye in its mash bill, delivers creamy sips of a mellow palate that offers hints of molasses, spices, and butter. The best part is that bottles can be found for around $40, so you don't have to open your wallet too wide — or thieve from your local shop for a drink, as Fitzgerald himself was known to do.

As the story goes, Fitzgerald was a bonded U.S. Treasury Agent who held keys to the storage areas where aging bourbon barrels were kept. Fitzgerald used his esteemed position to his advantage and would sneak into the rickhouses to taste some of the best bourbon available, even pouring jugs to take home. It was only when the barrels were moved that this thievery was discovered, as some of the barrels were uncharacteristically lighter than what they should have been. These lighter barrels became known as Fitzgerald Barrels.