Here's Why It Can Be A Costly Mistake To Preheat An Empty Dutch Oven

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some cooks, enameled Dutch ovens are easier to use and are more aesthetically pleasing than a plain cast iron Dutch oven. The enamel's shiny pale appearance that helps keep food from sticking to the pan's surface is all-too alluring. But with that lovely coating comes the need to treat your coated Dutch oven with a bit more caution than a standard cast iron Dutch oven, as the coating is more fragile. Dutch ovens can be incredibly expensive, depending on the brand and materials used, so it's important to use them and care for them properly so the pot can last a lifetime. We spoke with Francesca Montillo, a cookbook author and culinary instructor, about one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when using a Dutch oven.

According to Montillo, when working with an enameled Dutch oven, you must "always preheat with oil or ingredients inside," because heating a completely empty enameled Dutch oven can cause that wonderful coating to crack. If it cracks or chips, you've essentially ruined your enameled Dutch oven, as the cast iron beneath the enamel can begin to rust or even leach chemicals into your food over time, and it will probably fail at its non-stick duties, too.