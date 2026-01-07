Here's Why It Can Be A Costly Mistake To Preheat An Empty Dutch Oven
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For some cooks, enameled Dutch ovens are easier to use and are more aesthetically pleasing than a plain cast iron Dutch oven. The enamel's shiny pale appearance that helps keep food from sticking to the pan's surface is all-too alluring. But with that lovely coating comes the need to treat your coated Dutch oven with a bit more caution than a standard cast iron Dutch oven, as the coating is more fragile. Dutch ovens can be incredibly expensive, depending on the brand and materials used, so it's important to use them and care for them properly so the pot can last a lifetime. We spoke with Francesca Montillo, a cookbook author and culinary instructor, about one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when using a Dutch oven.
According to Montillo, when working with an enameled Dutch oven, you must "always preheat with oil or ingredients inside," because heating a completely empty enameled Dutch oven can cause that wonderful coating to crack. If it cracks or chips, you've essentially ruined your enameled Dutch oven, as the cast iron beneath the enamel can begin to rust or even leach chemicals into your food over time, and it will probably fail at its non-stick duties, too.
Enameled Dutch ovens require extra caution
Unlike a cast iron skillet or a stainless steel pan that can be preheated on medium-high to high heat, even with no oil, enamel-coated Dutch ovens need to be handled with more care than their non-enameled counterparts. Francesca Montillo says, "use medium or medium-low heat to protect the enamel" when preheating an enameled pot with food in.
However, enameled Dutch ovens are hardier in some ways. Unlike a traditional cast iron Dutch oven or skillet, an enameled version doesn't need to be treated so preciously when cleaning and drying it. You can use regular mild dish soap to wash it and, as long as you dry it thoroughly, the risk of it developing rust is extremely low. The surface also doesn't need to be cured or seasoned like traditional cast iron, making aftercare a breeze.
Although you should never preheat an enameled Dutch oven without first adding a cooking fat or other ingredient, the same is not true for non-enameled Dutch ovens, especially ones made from pure cast iron. These can be preheated without any oil, which is perfect for baking bread, as you want the pan to be as hot as possible to both create steam and lead to a beautifully crisp crust.